Serena Williams becomes second black woman tennis player on Wheaties box

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Serena Williams arguably the greatest tennis player of all time now has a new honor. Her very first Wheaties box.
On Tuesday, June 25th, the 23 time Grand Slam champion posted a photo to her box to her Instagram. In the photo, she joyfully celebrates while holding a Wilson tennis racket and wearing a white Nike tennis outfit. Her strong arms are proudly displayed.
Williams, became the second African-American tennis pro to grace the box, a fact she highlighted in the caption. “In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box. Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box,” she wrote. “Today, I am honored to be the second.”
She continued to celebrate her big moment with an inspiring statement for young female athletes. “I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it’s an honor to join the ranks of some of America’s most decorated athletes. I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.