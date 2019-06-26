Republic Services puts plan in motion to improve trash collection as deadline looms

It’s a big job that now has even bigger stakes. Johnson says some of the piles though just don’t cut it. Whether it’s tree removals that fall on the contractor who cut them down to haul away or placement of the piles, crews with Republic say some of the spots they just cannot service. The crew WAFB went out with Tuesday highlighted one spot in particular where the pile of debris was placed directly under the branches of a tree in the front yard. Representatives with the company say their trucks just are not built to tackle those types of jobs.