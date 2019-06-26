Republic Services puts plan in motion to improve trash collection as deadline looms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The heat is on for Republic Services one week after they unveiled a plan to improve services across East Baton Rouge Parish. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced a 30-day deadline on June 19 for the company to clean up its act or face consequences. Republic says it has since kicked things into overdrive to make sure it makes good on its latest promise to customers.
“We feel like we’re ready," said Thomas Tomeny, operations manager for the company. "We’ll be able to keep our routes up and keep the trash off the ground.”
The company says it has hired new drivers, secured new trucks, and brought on a team of supervisors to ensure customers get what they’re paying for each month.
“This time of year is always the roughest,” said Terrance Johnson, a veteran driver for the company. “We gone give it our 100 percent to fix things.”
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter hit the streets with Johnson Tuesday afternoon. He says the recent mountain of complaints has served as personal motivation.
“We really don’t like to hear negative stuff, but like I say, it’s our job to make it right,” said Johnson.
Johnson is responsible for collecting woody waste, which includes things like limbs and other debris left at the curb. His truck is one of nearly 100 that canvasses the city daily from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. One thing customers may not have thought about is how much time drivers spend in and out of their trucks, climbing the stairs on the side to make sure those who depend on them to collect the garbage receive quality service.
WAFB's Scottie Hunter even got the chance to get in on some of the pickups and found out the job is quite time consuming and actually pretty difficult.
"It's a lot," said Johnson. "It is a lot.”
It’s a big job that now has even bigger stakes. Johnson says some of the piles though just don’t cut it. Whether it’s tree removals that fall on the contractor who cut them down to haul away or placement of the piles, crews with Republic say some of the spots they just cannot service. The crew WAFB went out with Tuesday highlighted one spot in particular where the pile of debris was placed directly under the branches of a tree in the front yard. Representatives with the company say their trucks just are not built to tackle those types of jobs.
“That delays the route," said Tomeny. "The driver has to call us and let us know and then it upsets the customer as well.”
The homeowner who lives there says she had been wondering why her pile wasn’t picked up since last week.
“I’ve just learned that because of the limbs in the trees preventing the claw from coming over and picking them up, that’s why they weren’t picked up,” said Lytrell Boley. She finally got an answer Tuesday and says she will be moving her pile right away to help her trash pile get picked up as soon as possible.
“We would have just wondered and eventually probably made a phone call trying to figure out what was going on,” said Boley.
While WAFB has still gotten the occasional complaint, those with the company say they’re doing everything they can to make it right and this driver says they’re committed to regaining the public’s trust.
“It’s crunch time and we got to," said Johnson. "We got to do what we got to do.”
Anyone who needs more guidance on what trash can be placed where can find that here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.