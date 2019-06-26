Report claims Baton Rouge has the worst drivers in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A report conducted by Allstate Insurance company has ranked Baton Rouge drivers as the worst in the state of Louisiana and twelfth worst in the U.S.
The company’s annual America’s Best Driver’s Report, which analyzes traffic data from 200 of America’s major cities, was released on June 25.
Shreveport was ranked as the Louisiana city as the safest drivers, Metairie was ranked second, and New Orleans was ranked third, before Baton Rouge.
Alexandria, Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Monroe were not ranked in the Allstate Report.
Brownsville, TX was ranked as having the safest drivers in the U.S. and Baltimore was ranked as having the worst drivers in the country.
