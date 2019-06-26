OUR TURN: 3 Central Private grads rescue people caught in riptide

In a story that just came to light a few days ago, Blake Kolb, Parker Toural, and Brant Marshal were credited with saving five people caught in a rip current in late May while on their senior trip in Destin, Florida. In what can only be deemed as fate, the three teens had just returned to the beach to pack up a tent when they heard screams coming from the water. Without hesitation, the recent grads jumped into action, rescuing all five, including one person who was initially unresponsive once back on shore.