Officials: 10-year-old boy among 3 people injured by lightning strike

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Oahu Department of Emergency Management said that three people were struck by lightning amid severe weather Tuesday night.
One of those people was a 10-year-old boy, EMS officials said.
Around 9 p.m., Honolulu EMS responded and administered life-saving treatment to the boy in Kalihi who they say was apparently struck by lightning. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
The strike caused a power surge in the Kalihi area.
An HDOT spokesperson confirmed two airport employees were injured when lightning struck the plane they were working on. The employees were outside on the tarmac when the plane was hit.
The spokesperson said both men complained of injuries to their left arm.
They were hospitalized in serious condition. One patient was in their 30s, another in their 40s.
It prompted officials to warn the public about lightning strike hazards. During severe weather, they say it’s best to stay indoors and away from metal objects.
The apparent strikes came as a weather disturbance continues to pound Oahu.
A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of the state as the threat of heavy rains and thunderstorms continues.
This story will be updated.
