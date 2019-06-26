Louisiana launches payment model to eliminate Hepatitis C

“With this model to purchase hepatitis C medications, we can cure those within the state facilities who have this life-threatening illness and prevent the spread of the illness within our facilities,” said James LeBlanc, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Corrections. “We will also work closely with the Department of Health to implement a plan to screen and treat the local level population either while incarcerated or upon release into supervision. Most importantly, we can make sure these men and women have an opportunity to be even more successful and healthy when they return to their communities.”