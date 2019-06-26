FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer storm pattern continues for next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few clouds but no early activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; at least, not yet.
We’re starting out with generally mild temperatures for late June – in the lower 70°s; on the way to an afternoon high in the lower 90°s. Expect a few areas of showers and isolated thunderstorms popping up right around the late afternoon/evening drive – a 30% coverage of rain but no overall threat of severe weather today.
Overnight, partly cloudy – a low in the lower 70°s; tomorrow, isolated rain, hot and humid – a high Thursday afternoon of 93°.
