FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rains expected next few days

Look for a near repeat Thursday with rain chances set at only 20% for the WAFB viewing area. Thursday starts out under the clouds, muggy, and dry, with daybreak temperatures in the low 70s for the Red Stick. Expect a sun/cloud mix through the day, with most neighborhoods climbing into the low 90s for the afternoon. Factor in the Gulf humidity, and those low 90s will feel like the upper 90s to near 100°, so remember to be careful in the heat.