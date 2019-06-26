FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rains expected next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had a couple of showers in the metro area through Wednesday afternoon, but as was forecasted, the majority of WAFB neighborhoods stayed dry.
Look for a near repeat Thursday with rain chances set at only 20% for the WAFB viewing area. Thursday starts out under the clouds, muggy, and dry, with daybreak temperatures in the low 70s for the Red Stick. Expect a sun/cloud mix through the day, with most neighborhoods climbing into the low 90s for the afternoon. Factor in the Gulf humidity, and those low 90s will feel like the upper 90s to near 100°, so remember to be careful in the heat.
Plan for scattered rains Friday, with scattered to likely rains expected Saturday. The forecast Sunday also calls for scattered rains with most of the rain all three days coming during the afternoon and early evening. Morning starts Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be in the low 70s for metro Baton Rouge, with afternoon highs running around 90° to the lower 90s all three days.
The First Alert Forecast locks into a steady summer pattern next week. Rain chances are set at 30% to 40% from Monday through next Saturday, composed mainly of summertime afternoon t-showers. Plan for low 70s each morning with low 90s just about every afternoon.
It’s good news from the tropics as the National Hurricane Center issues an “all clear” for the Atlantic Basin through the next five days.
