EBR Metro Council to discuss building of 5G cell towers at Wednesday’s meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, June 26, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to discuss, among other topics, the 5G cell towers being built by AT&T in Baton Rouge.
Back in May, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome requested AT&T temporarily suspend tower construction until the company could find a better way to communicate with residents on where these towers are being installed. Many residents and business owners have expressed concerns about the construction of the towers, how they look, and potential health hazards associated with them.
The proposal to have discussions about the towers was initially put forth by Councilman Trae Welch.
