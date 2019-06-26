Drew Brees ‘passes the torch’ to Zion Williamson with a note

NEW ORLEANS, (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans gave the city of New Orleans something to get excited about when they drafted Zion Williamson with the first overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.
The MVP of New Orleans Drew Brees wanted to make sure Williamson felt right at home, so he sent over a special package. Brees included an autographed jersey, signed and framed. There was also a note included with that gift as well.
Brees wrote, “passing the torch to you! Who Dat!”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.