Central crews work to clear overgrown ditches

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Clogged drains, standing water, and overgrown ditches are part of the family in the City of Central, and WAFB has been hearing the loud cries from homeowners through the years to prove it.
“We’re just fearful that the drainage isn’t going to be adequate,” said one homeowner in 2018.
Flooding keeps happening over and over again.
”Something has got to happen,” said another homeowner in the Bridlewood subdivision in April of 2017. “I barely made it out of the neighborhood.”
One man says he and his family just brace for the worst during a harsh rain and try to prepare as much as possible.
The Bridlewood subdivision off Hooper Road is known for its overflow issues. Cell phone video from a homeowner back in 2017 shows people struggling to manage the rainwater.
Mayor David Barrow says the previous administration spent $4 million to clear all the major drainage channels after the August 2016 flood. And while progress has been made, Barrow says he realizes the work is far from done.
“The progress that was made and continuing to be made is working. We’re seeing it,” he said.
That’s why on Tuesday, June 25, city crews inched their way through the Bridlewood subdivision clearing overgrown trenches.
“These are just ditches that get silted in over the years,” the mayor said. “This is just cleaning roadside ditches that are not in front of people’s houses that get clogged with silt and overgrown grass.”
While ditches like the ones that run along front yards are owned by either the state or the city, the mayor says residents need to do their part too. Barrow says city workers have 66 square miles to cover and they can’t clean every one alone.
“Please keep your ditches clean and free of trash,” he said. “Please don’t put your tree limbs, leaves, grass clippings, those kinds of things in your ditches because at some point, they do flow down and block the culvert.”
The mayor says work like this is ongoing as they target flood-prone neighborhoods. A bit of bad news for some though: subdivisions developed on low land during the 60s and 70s will be hard to tackle.
“It’s just going to be an ongoing issue. We don’t ever like to say this, but it’s going to be very hard to improve on their drainage problems just because how the subdivision was built," the mayor said.
CSRS was hired to develop the city’s master drainage plan. Mayor Barrow says the proposed ordinance was introduced during Tuesday night’s council meeting. The plan will be up for adoption during the next meeting. Barrow says suggestions to address undersized culverts and improve drainage are included in the plan.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.