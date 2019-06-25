WANTED: Armed robber gets away with cash from Money Mart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police need your help to identify a man who was captured on camera robbing a business.
The robbery happened Monday, June 24 at roughly 8:30 a.m. Investigators say the man walked into the Money Mart, 5445 Airline Highway, and pulled out a gun. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as an older black male around 6’00”, 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue pants, tan boots, a blue hat with an orange traffic vest and sunglasses.
No one was injured during the robbery, officials say.
If you know the man in the pictures or anything else about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).
