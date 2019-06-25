Veolia announces $40M expansion in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Veolia North America is making a $40 million investment to expand its regeneration plant in Darrow, Louisiana.
The Veolia plant, known as the Burnside facility, converts spent sulfuric acid into commercial-quality sulfuric acid. It also produces sulfur-based products for the refining industry. Veolia will retain all 29 employees with an average annual salary of $83,000, plus benefits, according to a release form the Louisianan Economic Development.
The Burnside facility will install new equipment and upgrade existing equipment. LED states this will yield a 15 percent increase in sulfuric acid regeneration capacity. Refineries use sulfuric acid as a catalyst in alkylation units to produce high-octane gasoline.
Refiners are pushing the U.S. acid regeneration circuit to nearly 100 percent capacity because of a spike in demand for alkylate.
The expansion will help Veolia grow its regeneration services to meet the demand.
