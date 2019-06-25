SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dutchtown Griffins

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stopped down in Thibodaux Sunday night to catch the Dutchtown Griffins taking part in Pete Jenkins’ camp for linemen at Nicholls State University.
The Griffins are in their third year with Head Coach Guy Mistretta, with seven returning starters along the offensive and defensive lines, but what really stands out in 7-on-7 drills is the Dutchtown secondary, in which all four starters are back from a 5-and-5 team that figured to do better before being bitten by the injury bug. The quarterback position is a huge question mark though, with five guys trying to compete consistently to earn the job. Their best player might be the other guy who touches the ball on every play, center Carter Landry.
“You know we had a ton of injuries last year, so it was a difficult season, but the flip side of that is we have a lot of returning experience. We’ve got eight on offense, nine on defense returning starters, and we’ve got a lot of senior leadership this year," Mistretta said.
Click here for more about Dutchtown High’s athletic programs.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.