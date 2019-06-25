SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dutchtown Griffins

The Griffins are in their third year with Head Coach Guy Mistretta, with seven returning starters along the offensive and defensive lines, but what really stands out in 7-on-7 drills is the Dutchtown secondary, in which all four starters are back from a 5-and-5 team that figured to do better before being bitten by the injury bug. The quarterback position is a huge question mark though, with five guys trying to compete consistently to earn the job. Their best player might be the other guy who touches the ball on every play, center Carter Landry.