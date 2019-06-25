Shooting investigation underway in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - At least one person was found suffering from gunshot wounds near Black Bayou Road in Ascension Parish Monday night.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says a victim was located sometime after 10 p.m., after stopping for help at a nearby home then later fleeing the area for reasons still under investigation. First responders transported the victim to the hospital for their injuries.
Investigators have not yet identified a motive or shooter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
