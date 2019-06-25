Man arrested after toddler shot, killed by 3-year-old brother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in jail after a 4-year-old was shot Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Pershing Park Drive.
According to a police affidavit, the boy was shot by his 3-year-old brother when they found a gun in a dresser drawer.
The toddler was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Nathaniel Wilkins admitted to police that the gun was his and he had left it in an area where the children could reach it.
Wilkins is charged with reckless homicide.
