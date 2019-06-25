KSLA INVESTIGATES: OMV gets own policy wrong, denies free taxpayer service

Applicants who are eligible for road skills testing may either test at OMV or a Third Party Tester. Those requesting to have a road skills test performed at OMV are not to be rejected. If the office is unable to accommodate the applicant that day, the office may schedule an appointment for the skills testing to be completed provided the test is administered in a reasonable amount of time. If the applicant does not wish to schedule an appointment, they are to be notified that the test may be administered by a Third Party Tester.

Office of Motor Vehicles