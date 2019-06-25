HOPE Ministries opens new adult education center in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - HOPE Ministries held a ribbon cutting for a new learning center Tuesday, June 25.
It’s aimed at adults who want to improve their work environment and maintain their job for years to come. The ceremony showed off certain leadership exercises and explained what skills students will learn to apply. Baton Rouge General is one of the leading donors for the center and sees the school as a good foundation to help people grow in their careers.
“If people are not able to hold employment, to hold a job, and they jump from job to job to job, it is very difficult to sustain a life that is meaningful for themselves and for society. What HOPE Ministries is doing here is contributing to building an infrastructure that allows them to hold a job, and it’s so important," said Edgardo Temreiro, CEO of Baton Rouge General.
The center is located in north Baton Rouge and has already started opening classes to students, allowing them access valuable resources such as classrooms, computer labs, and more.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.