Former Playboy playmate arrested on meth charge in Louisiana

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A former Playboy playmate was arrested on drug charges in northeast Louisiana.
According to arrest records, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office says they pulled over a car on Lenwil Road on June 21 because one brake light was not illuminating.
Inside, they found driver Steven Munholland, Valerie Mason, and Brandon Link. Mason was a passenger in the vehicle.
After searching the car, deputies say they found 2 grams of meth and syringes. All three suspects denied ownership of the meth. All three were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Mason was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month back in 2008, according to her IMDb page.
