FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer storm pattern continues for next few days

The other local story is the Mississippi River, which remains above 42′ at Baton Rouge. The Mississippi River at Baton Rouge has now been “in flood” (above the flood stage of 35′) for more than 170 days, smashing the 135 consecutive days recorded during the Great Flood of 1927. What’s more, the current experimental extended outlook for the Mississippi at Baton Rouge keeps it above flood stage through the next four to five weeks, at least. Yet through it all, the Corps of Engineers’ levee system continues to perform well.