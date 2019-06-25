FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer storm pattern continues for next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Storm Team has been tracking a cluster of showers and storms to the west and another cluster to the southwest through Tuesday afternoon. At least a handful of WAFB communities will have to deal with this activity during the afternoon and early evening, but nothing appears likely to become severe and all of the action should wind down into the evening.
Expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday morning start with temperatures in the low 70s. Afternoon temperatures will rebound in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon. Set rain chances Wednesday at about 20% or so, with most neighborhoods staying dry and everybody dealing with a hot and humid June afternoon whether they get a shower or not.
The First Alert Forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain Thursday, 40% Friday, and then 50/50 rain chances for the upcoming weekend. Morning starts all four days will be in the low 70s with afternoon highs ranging from around 90° to the lower 90s. The bottom line is get ready for a stretch of typical summer weather to close out the week and the weekend.
Do not expect much of a change for the first week of July either. The Storm Team is forecasting low to mid 70s for morning starts next week, with afternoon highs ranging from 90° to the lower 90s. And in keeping with July “climatology,” set rain chances at about 30% to 40% each day.
So far, after a preseason start with Andrea, the tropics have been behaving and we do not see any signs of tropical development anytime soon.
The other local story is the Mississippi River, which remains above 42′ at Baton Rouge. The Mississippi River at Baton Rouge has now been “in flood” (above the flood stage of 35′) for more than 170 days, smashing the 135 consecutive days recorded during the Great Flood of 1927. What’s more, the current experimental extended outlook for the Mississippi at Baton Rouge keeps it above flood stage through the next four to five weeks, at least. Yet through it all, the Corps of Engineers’ levee system continues to perform well.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.