FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the low side for next few days

Expect a few more showers and perhaps an isolated storm later this afternoon – all of SE LA and SW MS under a “low-end” risk for severe weather today, a 30% to 40% coverage of rain, a high pushing back into the lower 90°s. Overnight, partly cloudy and rather steamy – a low of 74°; tomorrow, only a few spotty to isolated showers – hot and humid, a high of 93°.