Dockless scooter rental spotted in Baton Rouge

GOAT Scooters was spotted in the parking lot across from the Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Mall of Louisiana. WAFB reached out to GOAT Scooters for comment, but was not able to reach them. The Downtown Development District (DDD) did tell WAFB they haven’t had contact with GOAT Scooters and were unfamiliar with the company. The city’s e-bike share partner, Gotcha, told WAFB it plans to add the scooter fleet it has in other markets to Baton Rouge eventually. So what’s the city going to do about it? This is what’s going on in other cities around the country and what Baton Rouge residents should be prepared for.