Denham Springs man dies in East Feliciana Parish crash

EAST FELICIANA PARISH (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man died in a crash in East Feliciana Parish late Monday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.
Shortly after 9 p.m. on June 24, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A started investigating the crash on LA Hwy 68 south of Zachary Taylor Parkway in East Feliciana Parish. Jonathan Dubroc, 38, of Denham Springs, died in the crash.
Investigations revealed Dubroc was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra southbound on LA Hwy 68. Dubroc tried to pass an 18 wheeler in a no passing zone and ran off roadway to the right. His vehicle struck a tree bordering the roadway. The vehicle then became engulfed in flames.
The East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Dubroc dead at the scene. The department will complete an autopsy and toxicology report.
Th investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.