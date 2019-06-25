3-year-old cousin of former LSU star Derrius Guice dies in accidental shooting

KATY, Texas (WAFB) - A 3-year-old boy has died after authorities say he found a gun in his family’s home and accidentally shot himself in the head, according to The Houston Chronicle.
The child, identified as Radyn Terrell, was the cousin of former LSU football star Derrius Guice.
According to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Major Chad Norvell, Terrell found a .38-caliber pistol in a bedroom Friday, June 23 and accidentally shot himself in the eye.
“My little man fought so hard,” Guice said in a statement posted on Twitter. “I wish I could take your place and the one and not you.”
