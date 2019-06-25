Couple marries at nursing home where they met

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Clarence Bright, 64, and Joyce Smart, 51, met at a nursing home in Hammond, and two yeas later, got married at that very same place.
On June 21, Hammond Nursing Home was turned into a romantic wedding venue for the two former residents.
“This is where we met and fell in love. This is where our friends are, and it’s easier for us to come to them. We put that into consideration,” Smart said.
Friends, family, and staff joined in on the wedding celebrations after the couple met about two years ago. The home was decorated with purple streamers. The wedding cake also featured beautiful purple roses.
Wanella Jackson, a certified nursing assistant at the home, sang at the ceremony.
The couple first met in the home’s day room and has been inseparable ever since, the nursing facility says.
After receiving therapy at the home, Smart was able to regain her independence and return home. Bright followed shortly thereafter.
The newlyweds now live in Tickfaw.
