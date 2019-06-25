BR teen accused of killing father gets free legal help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two Baton Rouge defense attorneys, Franz Borghardt and Jarrett Ambeau, say they will work at no charge to represent 17-year-old Anthony Templet.
The teen is accused of shooting his abusive father, Burt Templet, inside their Baton Rouge home earlier this month.
Anthony Templet told detectives his father was drunk and coming after him when he shot him.
The father died a few days later. Court records dating back more than a decade document claims from two different women that they suffered severe physical abuse at the hands of Burt Templet.
A relative says Burt’s son, Anthony, has witnessed that alleged abuse since he was a small child.
Ambeau said Tuesday part of their defense will focus on whether the killing was “an inevitable act” from a young man who witnessed years of abuse.
Anthony Templet, who is charged with manslaughter, remains incarcerated at a juvenile facility in north Louisiana.
Editor’s note: WAFB’s Austin Kemker has spent the day looking into court records that document years of alleged abuse of women by Burt Templet. Watch for his full report tonight on WAFB 9NEWS at 6.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.