Bourdain Day asks for tributes to late TV chef, promote suicide prevention

(WAFB) - June 25 is the inaugural Bourdain Day, a concept created by famous chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés to honor their friend and late TV host Anthony Bourdain and raise awareness about suicide prevention.
Bourdain died on June 8, 2018, by suicide.
Ripert and Andrés are asking for Bourdain’s fans across the globe to share tributes and memories of him on social media using the hashtag #BourdainDay.
They chose June 25 to honor Bourdain, which also happens to be his birthday.
Fans are asked to remember Bourdain in any way they see fit. Whether it be by sharing photos with Bourdain, new culinary adventures inspired by Bourdain, donations in his name, or efforts to take care of oneself.
CNN reports that many non-profit organizations are using Bourdain Day as an opportunity to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
One organizer told CNN that Bourdain’s death highlighted the need for the restaurant industry to take more direct methods to address suicide.
Many of Bourdain’s televised worldwide culinary adventures brought him to Louisiana.
His first show on Food Network “Cook’s Tour,” which aired in 2002, featured an episode in New Orleans.
Bourdain returned back to Louisiana many times, on such shows as “No Reservations” and “The Layover.”
In an episodes for what would become his last show “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” Bourdain traveled to Mamou, La. for Courir de Mardi Gras festivities in February 2018.
The “Cajun Mardi Gras” episode a week after his death.
For more information on suicide prevention visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.
