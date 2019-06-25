Blueberry Golden 25 Vanilla Ice Cream

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe was originally created by my good friend, the late Warren Leruth. It is called Golden 25 because of its rich yellow color and the 25 percent butter fat in the custard. In my version, I have added blueberries, but you can add any fruit you like.
Prep Time: 6 hours
Yields: 1 quart
Ingredients:
1 cup fresh blueberries
½ vanilla bean, split
½ tsp pure vanilla extract
2½ cups heavy whipping cream
1 cup sugar
5 egg yolks
Method:
In a saucepot over medium-high heat, combine cream and vanilla bean then bring mixture to a simmer, but do not boil. Remove cream from heat and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar and egg yolks. Whisk until fluffy and pale yellow in color.
Slowly blend milk mixture into egg yolks, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly to prevent eggs from scrambling. Add vanilla extract, mixing well.
Strain mixture through a fine sieve and chill 4 hours, preferably overnight.
Pour mixture into a home-style ice cream maker and freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. As the ice cream begins to churn and soften, add blueberries.
Place ice cream in freezer for a minimum of 2 hours prior to serving.
