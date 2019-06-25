BASF awards $16k in scholarships to local high school students

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - BASF awarded $16,000 in scholarships to nine local high school seniors in Louisiana through the company’s local and corporate scholarship programs.
“BASF continues to invest in our community’s best and brightest through our annual scholarship program,” said Jolen Stein, BASF Communications Manager. “Each student selected for this opportunity has demonstrated academic excellence and has what it takes to be a leader of tomorrow.”
Eight scholarship recipients from high schools in Ascension Parish plan to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related degrees. Each student received a $1,000 scholarship to apply toward college tuition. The scholarship winners include:
- Brady Duplessis – St. Amant High School; Louisiana Tech University (chemical engineering)
- Courtney Bourgeois – St. Amant High School; Louisiana State University (engineering)
- Ximena Fabian – East Ascension High School; Louisiana State University (computer engineering)
- Frederick Million, Jr. – East Ascension High School, Xavier University (chemistry)
- Jada Butler – Donaldsonville High School; Xavier University (biology/pre-med)
- Keian Joseph – Donaldsonville High School; Southern University (mechanical engineering)
- Blake Guidry – Dutchtown High School; Texas A&M (civil engineering)
- Kayla Bougere – Dutchtown High School; Louisiana State University (biology)
“Ascension Public Schools is blessed to have outstanding community partners like BASF that provide opportunities for our students through scholarships, internships and continuing education,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “Congratulations to these eight young men and women who are furthering their education in high-need STEM fields. We look forward to the contributions they will provide in their future endeavors.”
