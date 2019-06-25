Animal shelter seeking help after robbery of medical supplies, food

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owners of the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter are asking for the public’s help after someone allegedly broke in and stole medical supplies, food, and treats.
According to a Facebook post, thieves stole vaccinations, syringes, antibiotics, medical supplies, dishwashing liquid, most of their supply of dog food and treats.
“This is a major unexpected expense to replace everything that was stolen,” owners said in the post.
Now, owners of the shelter are asking for the following donations:
- Betadine
- Alcohol
- Perozxide
- Neosporin
- Anti-Diarrhea medication
- Allergy medication
- Bandages
- Tape
- Treats
- Dog Food (Pedigree and Retriever Small Bites, which can be found at Tractor Supply Stores)
- Blue Kote
The owners have set up an Amazon wishlist if people wish to purchase items and have them shipped directly to the shelter.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.