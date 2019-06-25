Animal shelter seeking help after robbery of medical supplies, food

Food, treats, and an entire stock of medical supplies were allegedly stolen from the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter, according to a Facebook post from the owners. (Source: Facebook/Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter)
By Mykal Vincent | June 25, 2019

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owners of the Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter are asking for the public’s help after someone allegedly broke in and stole medical supplies, food, and treats.

According to a Facebook post, thieves stole vaccinations, syringes, antibiotics, medical supplies, dishwashing liquid, most of their supply of dog food and treats.

“This is a major unexpected expense to replace everything that was stolen,” owners said in the post.

Now, owners of the shelter are asking for the following donations:

  • Betadine
  • Alcohol
  • Perozxide
  • Neosporin
  • Anti-Diarrhea medication
  • Allergy medication
  • Bandages
  • Tape
  • Treats
  • Dog Food (Pedigree and Retriever Small Bites, which can be found at Tractor Supply Stores)
  • Blue Kote

The owners have set up an Amazon wishlist if people wish to purchase items and have them shipped directly to the shelter.

