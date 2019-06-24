'Toy Story 4′ scores huge No. 1 opening, far ahead of competition.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Toy story 4 hit theaters this weekend to critical and box office success. The Pixar film collected $118 million domestically this weekend as well as $120 million internationally for a $238 million global total.
Despite coming in under original expectations, Toy Story 4 still managed to improve upon the $110 million opening posted by Toy Story 3 back in 2010. It also managed to grab the record for the third highest opening for an animated film ever behind fellow Disney/Pixar films Finding Dory ($135 million) and The Incredibles 2 ($182 million).
Audiences and critics fell in love with the film, posting a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A cinema score with audiences.
Also launching this weekend was United Artist’s Child’s Play, a remake of the 1988 classic slasher film. It opened with an underwhelming $14 million, but it was still enough to grab the No. 2 spot.
The Mark Hamill and Aubrey Plaza led film scored a respectable 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, but did not connect well with audiences, earning a C+ cinema score.
Third place for the weekend went to Disney’s Aladdin which continued its streak of impressive week-to-week holds to add $12.2 million in its fifth weekend. It is now up to $810 million worldwide.
Men in Black International had a steep drop in its second weekend adding $10.7 million for a disappointing total of $52.7 million domestically and $182 million internationally.
Rounding out the top five is Secret Life of Pets 2 with an additional $10.2 million. The Illumination sequel is pacing far behind the original which does not look good for the future prospects of the franchise.
This upcoming week Annabelle Comes Home is looking to scare up some cash with an unusual Wednesday release with no other major releases occurring until Spider-Man Far From Home hits theaters for the fourth of July week.
