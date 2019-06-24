St. Tammany deputies recover body of 14-year-old from East Pearl River

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body of a 14-year-old Slidell-area boy late Sunday night in the East Pearl River.
Around 5 p.m. the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and Dive Team were dispatched to the East Pearl River near I-10 in reference to a juvenile that had gone into the water and had not resurfaced.
The 14-year-old boy was boating with family members on the East Pearl River when the group decided to tie their boat under the Interstate and go swimming. When the rest of the group returned to the boat, the 14-year was not with them.
Shortly before midnight, deputies located the boy’s body in the area where he had last been seen. The body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for a cause and manner of death determination.
