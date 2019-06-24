Second Denham Springs driver killed in crash in less than 24 hours

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A second driver was killed in a crash in Denham Springs less than 24 hours after a different driver was killed in a crash accident in the same city.
Shortly after 12:30 am on June 24, troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a deadly crash on US Hwy 190 west of Juban Road in Livingston Parish. Donald McGregor, 50, of Denham Springs, died in the crash, according to a news release from LSP.
Investigations revealed that that McGregor was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra eastbound on US Hwy 190. The GMC ran off the roadway for unknown reasons to the right and struck a metal bridge rail, LSP reported. The vehicle then traveled into a ditch and overturned.
McGregor was partially ejected from the vehicle. The Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced McGregor dead at the crash site.
Troopers do not know whether McGregor was impaired during the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from him and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash is still under investigation.
This crash was the second one in Denham Springs that happened in less than 24 hours. On Sunday, LSP reported that a 46-year-old man died in a crash on Old River. Troopers reported that both of the victims were not wearing seat belts during the crash.
That crash is also under investigation.
