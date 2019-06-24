$1M winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you bought a lottery ticket recently, you might want to check the numbers on it.
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced in a tweet on June 24 that could be a new millionaire living in Louisiana.
A winning $1 million ticket for the June 22 Powerball drawing was sold at the Charge Up 47 convenience store on Coursey Boulevard.
The advertised jackpot for the June 22 Powerball drawing was over $108 million. In order to win the full jackpot a ticket would have to match all five white balls and the red powerball.
Officials say the ticket sold in Baton Rouge matched all five white white balls.
The winning numbers for the June 22 Powerball drawing were 03-06-11-14-66, Powerball: 21, PowerPlay: X2.
If the lucky ticket happens to be yours, visit the Louisiana Lottery’s website on how to claim your prize https://louisianalottery.com/claim.
