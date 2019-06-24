Legal expert says Theriot case could be halted if La. doesn’t come up with money for capital murder defense trial

“We all agree that the government can’t put you on trial and try to have you executed unless you’re given a chance for a fair defense and that means that we have to for poor folks provide funding for lawyers and all of the other work that goes in. The problem at the moment is there isn’t enough money to pay for that in this case and others around the state are caught up with what to do when the state wants to prosecute, but isn’t willing to pay for a fair trial. There’s a funding crisis for all the criminal defense across the state for poor people,” Bourke said. “Mr. Theriot has been found by the court to be indigent. That means he doesn’t have the money to pay for this case, so the state, under the Constitution, has to provide him with adequate legal representation, a fair trial.”