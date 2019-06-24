Lawyers for frat member accused in death of Max Gruver want indictment thrown out

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lawyers for the suspect charged in the hazing death of LSU student, Max Gruver, want his indictment thrown out.
Matthew Naquin’s lawyers say his 2018 grand jury indictment for negligent homicide should be quashed because East Baton Rouge Parish’s jury pool was improperly drawn. Jury pool issues came to light earlier in 2019, but have since been corrected.
A hearing on the matter is set for Friday, June 28. Naquin’s trial is expected to start July 8.
Naquin is currently facing a negligent homicide charge after Gruver died from alcohol poisoning following a hazing ritual.
Naquin’s defense team introduced statements from Gruver’s roommate, who said Max was “sober for maybe five” of the nights he lived on LSU’s campus. Another witness indicated that Gruver was “always the one to get most drunk.”
The judge doesn’t believe the witness statements provide enough proof that Gruver’s drinking and smoking habits were habitual or routine, citing Article 406. The statement will not be allowed as evidence.
