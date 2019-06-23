Jalen Lee’s commitment to LSU was ‘music to Coach O’s ears’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU added some beef to it's defensive line this week with the verbal commitment of Jalen Lee. The 6'4", 293-pound defensive lineman held offers from Florida and Alabama among others, but the Tigers pushed ahead in the end.
“It was kind of tough, going on visits. All SEC programs have nice facilities, nice weight rooms. It comes down to, wherever fits me best. Wherever I see myself playing at. Every time I go there, it feels like home. Coach Orgeron and Coach (Dennis) Johnson, they always treat me like family. Coach O said it was music to his ears. They always look out for me, and make sure I’m straight,” said Jalen Lee.
Twenty recruits makeup the class of 2020. Rivals ranks the group No. 2 in the country, and still has some big-time names on it’s radar.
“I saw we had three defensive tackles commit in the last week. I’m going to help Coach O get some more guys down there. I’m about to start recruiting now,” said Lee.
With optimism high for the 2019 season, and the class of 2020 rounding into great form, the future appears bright for Coach O and the Tigers.
“I feel like we have a chance to be really special with this class. Got a lot of good athletes coming in. Just get the connection going between us, and just go from there,” said Lee.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.