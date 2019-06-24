GOHSEP, FEMA could provide aid for Livingston Parish residents affected by June 6 severe weather

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement is informing residents in Livingston Parish that employees will be visiting their homes to start assessing storm damage from June 6. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preapredness (GOHSEP) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) might be able to provide funding for affected residents.
Residents who have reported damage from the severe weather on June 6th will likely have employees from GOHSEP and the parish visiting their homes to do preliminary damage assessment.
This assessment is being done to determine whether FEMA is able to provide assistance to these residents.
The employees are expected to show up starting Monday through Thursday.
Any residents who have concerns about this may contact the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at (225) 686-3066.
Tornadoes had also tore through the Baton Rouge area, including an EF-1 storm reported in Livingston Parish.
Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish were asked to report their storm damage by mid June. The city had provided a form for residents to complete by the June date.
