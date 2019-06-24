FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the low side for next few days

Plan for the return of scattered afternoon showers and a few t-storms Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with rain chances running at 40% to 50% all three days. Yet even with the afternoon showers, highs will get up to 90° or more for all three days. Beyond that, it looks to be a fairly typical pattern for the first days of July with the First Alert Forecast calling for highs in the low 90s, with rain chances at 30% to 40% each day through next week.