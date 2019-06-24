FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances on the low side for next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday’s rains not only provided some welcomed relief from the daily heat and humidity that we have endured, but also delivered some helpful moisture to area lawns and gardens.
It was an active Monday morning for the northern half of the WAFB area, with several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings posted. While not entirely dry into the afternoon, rains through the middle and latter part of Monday were light and they are expected to taper off into the evening.
It will be a mainly dry, but muggy start to Tuesday morning under mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will be around through the better part of the day Tuesday. However, rain chances will be on the low side (at 20% or less across the WAFB area), with highs still managing to make it up into the low 90s for the afternoon.
Wednesday and Thursday also look to be mostly dry across the WAFB area, with rain chances at 20% or less for both days. Highs will be in the low 90s for most neighborhoods on both afternoons.
Plan for the return of scattered afternoon showers and a few t-storms Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with rain chances running at 40% to 50% all three days. Yet even with the afternoon showers, highs will get up to 90° or more for all three days. Beyond that, it looks to be a fairly typical pattern for the first days of July with the First Alert Forecast calling for highs in the low 90s, with rain chances at 30% to 40% each day through next week.
