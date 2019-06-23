FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning commute could get tricky Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are giving you a First Alert heads up that the morning commute Monday could get a little tricky. Shower and t-storms are likely and one or two storms could be capable of damaging winds.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for the local area through 7 a.m. Monday morning. A complex of t-storms will be pushing into the area right during the middle of the morning rush hour Monday. The morning storm action will keep the atmosphere fairly stable for the rest of the day keeping things mainly dry. Temperatures will be rain cooled in the low 70s during the morning and rebound with the mainly dry conditions into the low 90s by mid-afternoon.
It’s back to a more typical summer weather pattern for the middle of the work week. Expect hot and humid conditions Tuesday through Thursday with a few pop-up afternoon showers and t-storms. Rain chances will increase slightly moving into the weekend as the local area sees high pressure get shifted to our east. This will open the door to scattered to numerous showers and t-storms next weekend.
Keep you weekend plans, but also have an indoor plan "b" option ready to go. The start of the next work week will see high pressure beginning to return limiting rain development and keeping the area hot and humid.
