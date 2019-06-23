FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning commute could get tricky Monday morning

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for the local area through 7 a.m. Monday morning. A complex of t-storms will be pushing into the area right during the middle of the morning rush hour Monday. The morning storm action will keep the atmosphere fairly stable for the rest of the day keeping things mainly dry. Temperatures will be rain cooled in the low 70s during the morning and rebound with the mainly dry conditions into the low 90s by mid-afternoon.