FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday morning commute could get tricky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your Monday is beginning with an active FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; and the rain/storms will mean an “First Alert” impact on your morning drive. Watch for areas of heavy rainfall, lightning and strong gusty winds – primarily occurring the early to mid-morning hours.
However, a few isolated to scattered showers may linger into the afternoon hours and it will still be very steamy – a high topping out in the lower 90°s. Overnight, partly cloudy, warm and humid – a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, expect a sun/cloud mix and drier – only a 30% coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon - a high of 93°.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.