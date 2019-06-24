Charity bike ride planned to honor late Baton Rouge councilman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Late Baton Rouge Metro Councilman Anthony “Buddy” Amoroso will be honored in a charity bike ride on June 29.
The Buddy Ride will be raising money for the Louisiana Key Academy, a school for children with dyslexia. The ride is open to families and experienced cyclists alike. There are multiple rides to choose from, including a 10-mile, 30-mile, and kids ride.
The rides will begin and end on River Road, passing through downtown Baton Rouge.
“We thought there'd be no better way to honor his memory than with a community bike ride,” the Amoroso family said. “He worked closely with Louisiana Key Academy because of his childhood struggle with dyslexia. He wanted to see children with learning difficulties thrive.”
Amoroso was killed in 2018 when he was struck by an SUV while riding a bicycle. His wife, Denise, was elected to replace him on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council in 2019.
The 30-mile ride will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 10-mile ride at 8 a.m. and the kids ride at 8:30 a.m.
Packet pickup will be Friday, June 28 at the Louisiana Key Academy from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, and to register, visit the Buddy Ride Facebook page.
