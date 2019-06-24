Baton Rouge student named best in United States at Microsoft Excel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge student bested hundreds of thousands of students out of a single skill: Microsoft Excel.
Fariz Firdausi, a 16-year-old student attending Baton Rouge High School, placed first in the 2019 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) U.S. National Champion in Microsoft Excel 2013.
The Baton Rouge high schooler and second-generation immigrant from Indonesia had qualified as a Louisiana State Champion and then traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete against 146 finalists for the MOS U.S. National Championships. He will now travel to the MOS World Championship from July 28 to 31 in New York City.
He received a $3,000 cash prize for placing first in his category.
More than 365,000 students ages 13 to 22 entered one of six competition tracks by submitting a qualified, passing score on any of the following exams: Microsoft Office Specialist Word® (2016 or 2013), Microsoft Office Specialist Excel® (2016 or 2013), and Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint® (2016 or 2013).
Finalists were given a printed copy of a document, spreadsheet or presentation to recreate along with printed instructions and digital assets.
They were scored according to the accuracy of the recreation compared to the original.
The winners in each program, along with a chaperone, will now compete in the 2019 MOS World Championship with more than 150 other finalists from 40 countries.
