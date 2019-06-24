63 arrested across La. for child exploitation as part of Operation Broken Heart

(WAFB) - Sixty-three people from across Louisiana have been arrested on child exploitation charges as part of Operation Broken Heart, the Attorney General’s Office announced Monday, June 24.
The two-month long operation identified, arrested, and prosecuted people who produced, distributed, received, and/or possessed child pornography, engaged in the online enticement of children for sexual purposes, engaged in sex trafficking of children, or traveled across state lines or other countries in order to sexually abuse children.
The arrests were all made between April 1 and May 31.
“Sexual exploitation of kids is gut-wrenching and involves unspeakable things that would shock the conscience of everyone. Operation Broken Heart sends a powerful message to predators across the country - law enforcement will find you and we will protect Louisiana’s children,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) is a national group made up of more than 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.
“The efforts and results of this operation are real and long-lasting. Whether it is the FBI, the Attorney General’s Office, or many of our partners - we will continue to help those who cannot protect themselves,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge of New Orleans Eric Rommal.
Those arrested as part of Operation Broken Heart are as follows:
- Jeremy Clinton Richard (DOB: 3/16/1979) – 1 count distribution, 65 counts possession
- Chandler Johnson (DOB: 9/14/2000) – 40 counts possession
- Nery Wilfredo Lopez Alvarado (DOB: 3/3/1985) – 1 count distribution
- James Cody Naquin (DOB: 1/19/1998) – 4 counts possession
- Zachary J. Dusang (DOB: 4/28/1991) – 3 counts possession
- Josiah Z. Chambers (DOB: 8/5/1999) – 500 counts possession
- Scott Charles Gaskill (DOB: 11/24/1970) – 6 counts possession
- Joseph Powell Boatman (DOB: 6/3/1993) – fugitive from Texas for online solicitation of a minor
- Daniel Joseph Looper (DOB: 7/15/1951) – 100 counts possession
- Adrian Danos (DOB: 11/30/1999) – 53 counts possession
- Miguel Angel Fiallos Martinez (DOB: 1/5/1975) – 300 counts possession
- Brian Pool (DOB: 10/23/1977) – 96 counts possession, 2 counts obstruction of justice
- Mark Williamson (DOB: 12/4/1952) – 8 counts possession
- Jonathan Arthur Moyer (DOB: 7/6/1977) – 10 counts distribution
- Ezra Paul West (DOB: 5/10/1997) – 220 counts possession
- Daniel F. Hardy II (DOB: 4/22/1985) – 500 counts possession
- Isiah Blanchard (DOB: 10/10/1997) – indecent behavior with juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor
- Byron Curtis Smith (DOB: 1/21/1984) – 100 counts possession
- Christopher Chambers (DOB: 7/14/1978) – 9 counts possession
- Brian David Lbemoine (DOB: 4/14/1981) – 500 counts distribution
- Paul Thompson (DOB: 12/14/1971) – 10 counts possession
- David Wayne Oneal (DOB: 11/30/1988) – 19 counts possession
- Derek Naquin (DOB: 6/30/2000) – 47 counts possession
- Duane David Reicks (DOB: 11/28/1977) – 2 counts possession
- Jennings “Jay” Bernard III (DOB: 6/13/1978) – 5 counts possession
- Michael Ryan Heape (DOB: 09/15/1999) – 25 counts possession
- Terry Scott Cepowski (DOB: 9/2/1960) – 5 counts possession
- Christopher Istre (DOB: 3/20/1982) – 6 counts possession
- Caleb Hickman (DOB: 3/20/1995) – 50 counts possession
- Jack Vincent Jameson (DOB: 12/11/1988) – 170 counts possession
- Travis Shane Ryan (DOB: 8/8/1975) – 5 counts possession, indecent behavior with juveniles, computer aided solicitation of a minor
- Jessie Comeaux (DOB: 7/4/1982) – 5 counts possession
- Jared Tyler Olivier (DOB: 12/22/1995) – 25 counts possession
- Kenny Ray Leday (DOB: 12/29/1981) – 5 counts possession
- Bonnie Magnon (DOB: 12/15/1967) – 10 counts possession, 3 counts distribution
- Roy Mouton (DOB: 5/17/1977) – 3 counts distribution
- Chad Edward Lassalle (DOB: 9/23/1974) – 3 counts possession
- Mark Evans (DOB: 10/2/1960) – 3 counts possession
- Jimmy Lee Jackson (DOB: 9/17/1978) – 6 counts possession
- Roy Lee Mclean (DOB: 10/24/1966) – 1 count possession
- Patrick J. Manuel (DOB: 5/23/1977) – 6 counts possession
- Johnny Schalk (DOB: 6/21/1966) – 50 counts possession, 2 counts sexual abuse of an animal
- Jalen Anthony Walker (DOB: 4/8/1992) – 2 counts felony carnal knowledge of juvenile, indecent behavior with juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor
