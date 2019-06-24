Abraham campaign crops Dodge Super Bowl ad to use as its own

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, June 24, more than 22,000 Facebook users have watched a Ralph Abraham for Governor ad that is a cropped copy of a Dodge 2013 Super Bowl commercial.
The ads depict farmers and rural beauty shots while an audio excerpt of Paul Harvey’s “If God Made a Farmer” speech plays in the background. Run side-by-side, the two ads are the same, except the Abraham campaign version is cropped so the Dodge Ram logo is not visible.
Instead, the campaign layers an “Abraham for Governor” watermark over the video and replaces the final shot, originally of a Ram pickup, with a campaign poster.
“This isn’t surprising. Representative Abraham has been recycling Bobby Jindal’s policies, and now he’s recycling famous commercials,” John Bel for Louisiana campaign spokesman, Eric Holl, said in a statement. “This is blatant stealing.”
“The Ram Truck Brand did not authorize this use of its ‘Farmer’ television commercial and does not make political endorsements," Fiat Chrysler Automobiles told The Advocate, which first reported the story.
Because it did not agree to let the campaign use the video, Fiat Chrysler could argue the ad is a copyright infringement.
“It’s not surprising that the national liberal Super PAC supporting John Bel Edwards would take a shot at us over this Facebook post,” Abraham campaign spokesperson, Lionel Rainey III, said, calling the ad “First Amendment protected commentary on the important of farmers and workers in Louisiana.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.