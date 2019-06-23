Standards tightened to protect infants and children from lead-contaminated dust exposure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WAFB) - New inspection standards in housing built before 1978, certain schools, child care facilities, and hospitals across the country will include a lower tolerance for lead found in dust left on floors and window sills from chipped or peeling lead-based paint.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Friday, June 21, dust-lead hazard inspection standards are being altered to include a maximum of 10 micrograms of lead per square foot on floors, as opposed to the current 40 micrograms of lead per square foot allowed.
Additionally, contrasted to the current 250 micrograms of lead per square foot allowed on window sills, only 100 micrograms of lead per square foot will be tolerated going forward.
Leaders with both the EPA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) said the new standards are being implemented in the interest of protecting infants and children. The EPA first set standards to regulate lead-Contaminated Dust on March 6, 2001.
The latest change will become effective 180 days after date of publication in the Federal Register.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.