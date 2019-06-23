SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Wildcats

“We’re getting into the playoffs, we’re getting into the post season, district runner up, which, you know, we don’t celebrate that, but there’s some good things happening and the big deal is we have had a depth problem and you know, in high school football, or any level, when injuries occur, it catches you," Edwards explained. “It might be game four, five, six, or seven. We feel we’ve got a little bit more depth this year, but it’s still, that’s my concern developing what we consider to be two unit and if we can get to a three unit and I feel if we can get some good backups to our starters that’ll be ready to play, I think we can be okay.”