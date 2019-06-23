Shop in French Quarter releases Café du Monde inspired sneaker and clothing collection

View this post on Instagram

Politics x Cafe Du Monde Collection Anorak $90 men sizes S-2XL Hoody $80 men sizes S-2XL Sweatpants $80 men sizes S-2XL Shorts $70 men sizes S-2XL Stripe shirt $40 men sizes S-2XL Graphic tee $35 men sizes S-2XL Socks $12 one size Available 6/22/2019 at 11AM CST at all locations. Online drop 6/23/2019 at 11AM CST. #CafeDuPolitics #SneakerPolitics #CafeDuMonde #StanceSocks #SauconyShadow5000 #NewOrleans