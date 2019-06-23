La. entrepreneurs challenge training requirements for natural hair braiding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entrepreneurs in Louisiana who practice natural hair braiding for income are challenging what they consider restrictive and “unnecessary” regulations set forth by the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology that limit their ability to practice their craft.
A lawsuit filed on behalf of three hair braiding practitioners says the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology requires all braiders obtain a minimum of 500 hours of training in a private cosmetology school. Additionally, applicants must pass a practical exam. Both are required for the hair braiders to obtain an “alternative hair design” permit.
The challenge is, of more than 50 schools licensed by the board, only three provide training for the alternative hair design permit. Schools are allowed to offer the training, but not required to. Schools were also given authority from the board to set additional standards as long as they adhere to the minimum 500 hours with instruction in the following areas:
a. History Overview
1. Ancient Origins of Braiding
2. Traditional Multi-Cultural Braid Styles
3. The Multi-Cultural American Hair Experience
b. Bacteriology and Sanitation
1. Types of Bacteria
2. Growth and Reproduction of Bacteria
3. Prevention of Infection and Infection Control
4. Use of Antiseptics, Disinfectants and Detergents
c. Client Consultation
d. Hair Types and Hair Structure
e. Scalp Diseases and Disorders
f. Shampoos, Conditioners, Herbal Treatments and Rinses for Synthetic Hair Only
g. Braiding and Sculpting
h. Louisiana Cosmetology Act and Rules and Regulations
Of the three schools that do offer the training, only one requires the minimum 500 hours. The second school requires 600 hours, and the third requires 1,000 hours, according to the filing.
The website identified in the lawsuit as having the list of schools was not responsive as of Saturday evening.
One practitioner, Lynn Schofield, said after migrating to the United States from the Ivory Coast in the 1980s and later coming to Louisiana, she’d initially been granted a permit in 2003 through a “grandfathering” process because she had practiced hair braiding at least two years prior. Because of personal reasons her permit lapsed. Schofield claims she is now unable to obtain the necessary license because the school closest to her is in Monroe, about four hours away from her area of practice in New Orleans.
Once the owner of four salons located around New Orleans, Schofield now works out of her home because she is unable to attract potential employees, many of which face the same challenges she does and cannot get permits.
Another practitioner, Michelle Robertson, said she moved to Texas where braiders can work freely without a government license or permit, because she was unable to invest the resources required to get licensed in Louisiana.
Several other arguments are made in the filing including:
- Claims that the board improperly exercised authority that should be reserved for the Legislature by determining that natural hair braiding is a regulated practice of cosmetology, and by setting a minimum amount of mandated instruction hours.
- Claims that the board also improperly exercised authority that should be reserved for the Legislature by dictating cosmetology schools can create their own additional curriculum requirements for permits.
- Claims that the board mandated curriculum requires coursework that is insufficient in teaching braiders who have no experience, and focuses on coursework structured on the use of chemicals which is not used for natural hair braiding.
The Associated Press (AP), which first broke news of the legal action, says the lawsuit was filed on behalf of the three defendants by the Virginia-based Institute of Justice (IJ). The AP reports the group has had success getting similar licensing rules overturned in the state, including backing a lawsuit which changed rules that dictated eyebrow threading practitioners must have an esthetician’s license which previously required 750 hours of beauty school and three licensing exams.
Additionally a lawsuit backed by the IJ led to changes in licensing requirements for Louisiana florist. In an email to the AP a spokesman for the institute said “We’ve had 13 past braiding cases, 12 of them are wins, a few of which happened when states decided to end their license requirements rather than face IJ in court.”
