FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly dry with higher chance of afternoon storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A slightly better chance for rain will exist today versus the past few days. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are forecast to develop with one or two possibly strong with gusty winds.
We still expect most to stay dry today so certainly don’t cancel any outdoor plans you may have. Even with the slight rain chance, it will remain hot and humid to close out the weekend. Highs today will reach the mid 90s with feels like temperatures maxing out at 105 degrees.
A disturbance will move into the local area overnight into the morning drive Monday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to be a part of this disturbance bringing widespread rain to the local area for the morning commute. Watch out for wet slick streets, but flooding is not expected to be an issue as rain totals range from 0.25-0.5″.
The disturbance is expected to be weakening as it arrives into the local area so severe weather should be a fairly limited threat. The atmosphere is expected to stabilize limiting a return of showers and t-storms by the afternoon. Only a few isolated thundershowers are forecast for Monday afternoon allowing afternoon highs to rebound into the low 90s after the rain cooled morning.
It’s back to a typical summer weather pattern for mid week before a few more disturbances provide better rain chances by next weekend and early next week.
